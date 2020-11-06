1947 Jammu massacre darkest chapter of Kashmir’s history

#AnniversaryOfJammuMassacre

Islamabad, November 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, tens of thousands of Muslims were massacred in Jammu by Indian army and Hindu fanatics in Novemebr 1947 when they were migrating to Pakistan.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observe Jammu Martyrs’ Day on November 06 every year to remember sacrifices of Jammu Muslims.

It said, Jammu massacre of 1947 is the darkest chapter of Kashmir’s history as scars of the gruesome massacre of Jammu Muslims are still fresh in Kashmiris’ memory. Gruesome massacre of Jammu Muslims was meant to change the demography of the territory and the carnage is a reminder of the criminal face of Hindutva forces, it added.

The report said, Jammu Muslims’ unparalleled sacrifices, which were written in golden letters in Kashmir’s history, will never go waste. It said carnage of Muslims in Jammu is the ugly blot on the face of so-called Indian secularism. It maintained that the chain of sacrifices that started from Jammu in 1947 is continuing till today in IIOJK and so far over four hundred thousand Kashmiris had been martyred for demanding their right to self-determination. The report added that Hindutva forces were trying to repeat 1947 Jammu massacre in Kashmir as well.

The report said that Kashmiris were determined to continue resisting Indian brutality with courage and valor, adding that the people of Kashmir were destined to see the dawn of freedom.

