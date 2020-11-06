Demo in Srinagar against continued house arrest of Mirwaiz

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a forceful protest demonstration was held outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after Friday prayers, today, to demand immediate release of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under arbitrary house arrest for more than 15 months.

The protest was led by members of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid.

Anjuman Auqaf Vice President and Khateeb of Jamia Masjid, Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi, while delivering the Friday sermon termed the prevailing situation in IIOJK as extremely grave. He said in this modern era, it is a big tragedy that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who enjoys the reputation of being a globally acknowledged leader, is being kept under illegal and arbitrary house detention for the last one-and-a-half year due to which not only the pulpit of the central Jamia Masjid is silent but the Mirwaiz is also unable to perform his religious obligations.

Syed Naqshbandi said in this blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal which marks the birth of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW), people especially the Aashiqaan-e-Rasool (SAW) come to Jamia Masjid Srinagar from nook and corner of the Valley to listen to the Mirwaiz about the Seerat-e-Rasool (SAW). “Now, with the continuous house detention of the Mirwaiz, all this could not happen. This is not only extremely unfortunate and condemnable but also hurts the sentiments of masses who deem it grave human rights violation and undue interference in the religious affairs,” he added.

After the Juma congregational prayers, the activists of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid along with people held a peaceful protest demonstration. The protesters were holding placards and banners demanding immediate release of the Mirwaiz so that he can resume his religious activities.

Like this: Like Loading...