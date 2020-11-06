Glowing tributes paid to Jammu martyrs

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the Jammu Martyrs.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were killed by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu extremists in different parts of Jammu region during the first week of November in 1947 while they were migrating to Pakistan.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Abdul Ahad Parra, addressing a party meeting in Srinagar said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs was to continue their mission till it reached its logical conclusion. He appealed to the United Nations to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute by implementing its resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the south Asian region.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that in the first week of November 1947, lakhs of Muslims in Jammu were martyred under a conspiracy. The TWI spokesman said in the statement that the sole purpose of the brutal massacre, orchestrated by Dogra soldiers, Indian troops and Hindu extremists was to turn the Muslim majority into a minority in Jammu. The spokesman added that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government had also planned a Jammu-style massacre in the Kashmir Valley to change the demography of IIOJK. He added that India’s nefarious intentions and plans could only be thwarted through unity.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement in Srinagar said that under a conspiracy the Dogra army massacred lakhs of Muslims in Jammu in the first week of November in 1947.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqamat Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi War, in a statement in Srinagar said the massacre of Jammu Muslim in 1947 was the worst massacre of human history. He said that the killing of Kashmiris that started in 1947 still continued. He said the Kashmiris consider it an honor to be buried while being wrapped in flag of Pakistan. He urged the international human rights organizations and the United Nations to play their role in stopping the genocide of Kashmiris by Indian troops in IIOJK.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Pir Hilal, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for securing their right to self-determination would not be allowed go waste.

Paying homage to the martyrs of Jammu, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement in a statement in Srinagar said, today is the day of renewal of commitment for all Kashmiris and the sacrifices of these martyrs will not be allowed to go waste. He urged the United Nations and the international community to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

