Historic pathar masjid damaged in midnight blaze in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a massive fire has damaged the historic Pathar Masjid in Srinagar.

The fire broke out on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Pathar Masjid located in Nawabazar area of Srinagar city.

An official told media that in the fire incident, the pulpit of the masjid got fully damaged and since the masjid is built of stone, fire didn’t cause much effect. He added that the short circuit had been found as the primary reason for the blaze.

Pertinently, Pathar Mosque, is a Mughal era stone mosque. It is located on the left bank of the River Jhelum, just opposite the shrine of Khanqah-e-Muala. It was built by Mughal Empress Noor Jehan, the wife of emperor Jehangir.

The mosque has some distinct features that separate it from the rest of the mosques in IIOJK. Unlike other mosques, it does not have the traditional pyramidal roof. Furthermore, the mosque has nine mehraabs (arches), with the central one being larger than the others.

Like this: Like Loading...