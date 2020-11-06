India is world’s largest democracy only on papers: Mehbooba

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former puppet Chief Minister and the President of Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti has said that it seems like India is the world’s largest democracy only on paper now.

Mehbooba Mufti wrote on micro-blogging site twitter that her party members were detained during a peaceful protest against new land laws in the territory after they refused to sign a dictatorial affidavit that termed dissent as anti-India.

Mehbooba asked, “In which democracy is the right to peacefully protest an anti-national activity”.

Pertinently, at least 19 PDP leaders had declined to sign a bond in front of Executive Magistrate in Srinagar, stating they haven’t done anything wrong and violated any law. These leaders were arrested and booked for violating law when they had tried to take out a protesting march against new land laws introduced by the Modi led fascist Indian govt. The Executive Magistrate had directed police to release them after they signed a surety bond of Rs 10,000. Some of these leaders said that they didn’t sign any bond as a mark of protest.

