Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, November 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiris in Pulwama district.

The troops martyred two youth and injured two other civilians during a violent cordon and search operation in Pampore area of the district.

One of the civilians, critically injured by the troops, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar. The condition of the other injured is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have snapped the 2G internet service in several areas of the district while 4G connectivity remains suspended across the IIOJK since August 05, 2019, when Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist government revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

