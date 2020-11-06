India’s belligerent attitude threat to regional peace and security: President Alvi

Islamabad, November 06 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India’s belligerent attitude was a threat to regional peace and security.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi apprised the Chairman on the grave and systematic human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the illegal and unilateral actions of Indian Government of 5 August 2019 which were against UNSC Resolutions, international law and 4th Geneva Convention.

President Dr Arif Alvi said that there was a need to translate the goodwill between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina into substantive cooperation.

The president extended a warm welcome to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and expressed satisfaction over the warm and brotherly relations between the two countries.

He added that the Chairman’s visit would further strengthen and deepen the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The two leaders affirmed that both countries would continue to extend mutual support on issues of each other’s core national interest.

The two Presidents also agreed that Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina must continue to work closely in areas of mutual interest.

