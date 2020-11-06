‘Jammu martyrs provided strength to freedom movement’

Brussels, November 06 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed has paid glowing tribute to Jammu Martyrs of November 1947, reiterating that the martyrs offered essential strength to the Kashmir freedom movement.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were massacred by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu extremists in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

The KCEU Chairman in a statement in Brussels expressed grave concern over the grim situation in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying human rights violations being committed by Indian troops in the territory should be properly highlighted at international level.

Ali Raza Syed urged the international community to take immediate and serious notice of the worse situation in the occupied territory. He said, the extrajudicial killing of the Kashmiris especially peaceful protesters is a routine matter, adding no one is safe and Indian troops are committing war crimes in the territory.

He said that unfortunately the Indian repression against the unarmed Kashmiris was continuing unabated. He pointed out that murder, rape, disappearances, torture, the use of pellet guns and curbs on freedom of speech and peaceful protest was order of the day in the territory. He added, since 5th August 2019, when Modi regime illegally annexed Jammu and Kashmir with India, atrocities committed by Indian troops have increased manifold.

He said that the people of the occupied territory could not be deterred by Indian militaristic approach and that they would continue their struggle till they secured freedom from Indian bondage.

