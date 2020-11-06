Jammu martyrs remembered

Muzaffarabad, November 06 (KMS): Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir held a rally in Muzaffarabad, today, to pay tribute to Jammu Martyrs of 1947.

The participants of the rally chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans while holding banners and placards.

Terming the atrocities of Hindu extremist organisations as brutal human rights violations, the speakers said that Hindu extremist orhgganisations including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS), Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Pareshad and BJP were the enemies of Muslims and other minorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali addressing on the occasion said, the killing of Muslims in November 1947 is the worst example of terrorism in the world. “Since 1947 till date, Indian extremists are engaged in genocide of Muslims in occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Shaukat Javed Mir, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Usman Ali Hashim and representatives of different political and religious organisations also participated in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) organized a rally in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to pay homage to the Jammu Martyrs. The JKPPFM Vice Chairman, Qazi Imran and the Bagh district President, Tariq Butt led the rally.

Qazi Imran in his address to the participants of the rally paid tributes to the Jammu Martyrs and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination till complete success.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement in Islamabad termed the massacre of lakhs of Muslims in Jammu in November 1947 as the worst tragedy. He deplored that on that day, under a deep and well-planned conspiracy, the Muslims were asked to gather in the Police Lines in Jammu so that they could be sent safely to Pakistan, but the sectarian goons slaughtered them.

