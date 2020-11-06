‘Kashmiris committed to continue liberation struggle till success’

Islamabad November 06 (KMS): The speakers of a roundtable conference in Islamabad, today, maintained that Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination till complete success.

The roundtable conference was organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter on the occasion of Jammu Martyrs’ Day.

Addressing the conference, the Hurriyat leaders said that the Jammu Martyrs of November 1947 sacrificed their lives for a great cause. They deplored that the elders, children and women of Jammu were brutally martyred by Dogra soldiers, Indian Army and terrorist organizations.

Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir, on the occasion said that the sacrifices of the Jammu Martyrs would not go waste but would definitely bring positive results. He said that greater unity and consensus was needed to take the Kashmir liberation movement in a more effective manner to accomplish the mission of the martyrs.

The speakers said that the Kashmiris had been fighting for their birthright to self-determination since 1947 and urged the United Nations to force India to withdraw its troops from IIOJK, repeal all black laws and release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists. They strongly condemned Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and called for an immediate end to the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian Army on innocent Kashmiris.

The Hurriyat leaders expressed grave concern over the human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory. They warned the Indian government to refrain from such tactics and bear in mind that the brutal use of force cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the Kashmir dispute was an issue of self-determination of the Kashmiri people recognized by the United Nations, India and Pakistan in the form of UN Security Council resolutions. They said, solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in the UN resolutions and the Hurriyat Conference would continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs at all costs till it reached its logical conclusion.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Ishtiaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Malik, Mir Tahir Masood, Abdul Majeed Mir, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Zahid Safi, Hassan Al-Bana, Nisar Mirza, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Engineer Mahmood, Mian Muzaffar, Altaf Hussain Wani, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Syed Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Gulshan Ahmed and Shamim Shawl participated in the conference.

