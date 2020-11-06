Protest against new land laws in Jammu

Jammu, November 06 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, activists of Dogra Youth staged a protest against the newly introduced land laws by the Indian government.

The new land laws allow every non-state subject/non-Kashmiris to buy land in IIOJK.

The protest, which was led by Bhanu Partap Singh Goria, said that this law will snatch identity of the state subject holders or permanent residents of Jammu. He added that Jammu would be the prime victim of this law and the culture and identity of Dogras will be eliminated.

He said that the authorities should not test the patience of peace-loving citizens of the territory by snatching their land and jobs, adding any law, which doesn’t safeguard the interest and rights of the people of the territory, would be unacceptable.

