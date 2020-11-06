Archive: Current Month

November 2020
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Archives

Sialkot Bar pays homage to Jammu martyrs

Special Days Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Sialkot, November 06 (KMS): The members of Sialkot Bar Association in a function paid glowing tributes to the Jammu martyrs of November 1947.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were killed by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian army and Hindu extremists in different parts of Jammu during the first week of November in 1947 while they were migrating to Pakistan.

The speakers addressing on the occasion denounced the Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The speakers included Chaudhry Usman Ali, General Secretary of Sialkot Bar, former Attorney General, Advocate Abdul Waheed Bukhari, and Hurriyat AJK chapter leaders, Mustafa Muhammad Hussain, Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah. Hurriyat AJK leaders, Khadim Hussain and Mazoor-ul-Haq Butt, and a large number of Bar members attended the function.

The Sialkot Bar Association members assured the Hurriyat leaders to play their role in highlighting the Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: