WKAF condemns Indian Govt’s continued fascist assault on IIOJK

Washington DC, November 06 (KMS): The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) has condemned the Indian government’s continued Hindutva fascist assault on the disputed territory of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The WKAF in a statement issued in Washington said, the Modi government seems to be bent on suppressing the voices of Kashmiris and anyone else who raises a finger against its settler-colonial agenda and blatant human rights abuses in the territory.

It deplored, in recent days, India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out surprise raids in Kashmir and across India on the business offices of various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and media outlets, as well as the offices and residences of human rights activists, political opponents, and journalists. These raids by NIA have now become the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s favored tools to intimidate the Kashmiris.

The WKAF elaborated, NGOs targeted by recent raids include the Jammu & Kashmir Yateem (orphan) Foundation, the Salvation Movement, Human Welfare Foundation, Jammu & Kashmir Voice of Victims, Falah-e-Aaam Trust, the humanitarian outfit Athroot, and Delhi-based Charity Alliance. In addition, the NIA has searched the offices of AFP and the Greater Kashmir Trust. It said, the Orwellian dragnet has also been cast on the most vocal civil society members and human rights activists and their associates including Khuram Parvez and Parveena Ahanger.

The WKAF condemned these raids unequivocally and called upon men and women of conscience worldwide, particularly international human rights advocacy groups and other NGOs, to redouble their efforts in highlighting the ongoing human rights abuses in IIOJK, and to demand that the government in New Delhi work for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

“The Indian state’s new repressive measures may bring temporary silence among Kashmir’s besieged population and their supporters, but it will never buy their allegiance to India. Prolonging the settlement of the Kashmir dispute will bring peace neither to India nor to South Asia, and will prolong the unnecessary suffering of thousands of innocent civilians,” it maintained.

