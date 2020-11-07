India hell bent upon changing demography of IIOJK: Speakers

Sialkot, November 07 (KMS): The speakers of a conference have said that India first martyred more than 2.5 lakh Muslims in Jammu in 1947 and forced more than 500,000 people to migrate to Pakistan to turn the Muslim majority into a minority under a well-hatch conspiracy.

The speakers of the conference held in connection with Jammu Martyrs Day in Sialkot said now through the 5th August 2019 measures, India wants to change the turn the Muslim majority in the Kashmir valley into a minority.

The conference was organised under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter. Convener, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb chaired the conference.

The speakers said, the only solution to the Kashmir dispute will be acceptable that addresses the aspiration of the Kashmiri people. Any other solution will be opposed, tooth and nail, they maintained.

Dr Zahid Ghani Dar, speaking on the occasion, said Sialkot is the city of the heirs of the martyrs of Jammu. The people of Jammu were punished in 1947 for the crime of their love with Pakistan and the process is still going on in IIOJK.

He asked the government of Pakistan to construct a memorial to the martyrs of Jammu at Jammu Road in Sialkot where a brief history of the worst atrocities perpetrated by Hindu extremists in 1947 should also be written.

The resolutions passed in the conference categorically rejected the steps taken by the Modi-led Indian communal government on August 5, 2019 and said that the Kashmiris would use all possible means to secure their right to self-determination.

Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah, Manzoor Ahmed Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain, Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, Dr Zahid Ghani Dar, Abdul Qadir Rahi, Waheed-ul-Haq Hashmi Advocate, Mushtaq Ahmed Noor, Abdul Waheed Bukhari Advocate, Chaudhry Bashir Advocate, Shehzad Akbar Butt Advocate, Muhammad Akbar Arain and others addressed the conference.

