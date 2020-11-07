Indian atrocities cannot suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have said that the Kashmiris are engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their right to self-determination and Indian atrocities cannot stop them from achieving their cherished goal.

These leaders said that India was pursuing cruel and ruthless vindictive policies to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle but would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Pir Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Raja Merajuddin, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sufi in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail. He demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing a function organized by his party in Jammu to pay homage to the Jammu martyrs of 1947 said that today communal forces had again started questioning the presence of Muslims in Jammu. He said incidents of the past several years reveal that a deep-rooted hate campaign is being run by the communal forces against the Muslims in the occupied territory.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for a great cause and their sacrifices would not go waste.

Senior Vice Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Nisar Ahmed, addressing a function in Srinagar appealed to the international community to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and force New Delhi to stop its brutalities on the Kashmiris.

Jammu Kashmir Peoples League Chief Organizer, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, in a meeting in Bemina area of Srinagar said that Jammu region witnessed the ugliest and most brutal human carnage in November 1947 when all streets and fields of the region were flooded with blood and flesh of Muslims.

On the other hand, Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force is set to induct bullet proof heavy-armoured vehicle ‘Renault Sherpa’ for using it in cordon and search operations in IIOJK. The vehicle is one of the six versions of the Sherpa armoured vehicles manufactured by French company ‘Renault Trucks Defense’. The vehicle was spotted in Srinagar on Friday. Earlier, the vehicle was seen in Srinagar on 13th February 2018 during a CASO in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.

The speakers of a conference organised in Sialkot under the auspices of APHC-AJK chapter said that India martyred more than 2.5 lac Muslims in Jammu in 1947 and forced over 5 lac others to migrate to Pakistan to turn the Muslim majority into a minority under a well-hatched conspiracy. The resolutions passed in the conference categorically rejected the steps taken by the Modi-led Indian communal government on August 05, 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...