Indian CRPF to induct heavy-armoured vehicle Sherpa in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to induct bullet proof heavy-armoured vehicle ‘Renault Sherpa’ for using it in cordon and search operation in the territory.

The vehicle is one of the six versions of the Sherpa armoured vehicles manufactured by French company ‘Renault Trucks Defense’.

The vehicle was spotted in Srinagar on Friday. Earlier, the vehicle was seen in Srinagar on 13 February 2018 during a gunfight between Indian forces and Mujahideen in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.

Renault Sherpa is the same vehicle, which is being used by Israeli forces against Palestinian protesters. The armoured vehicle is built of heavy iron, so that it can resist even a 10kg RDX blast. It can accommodate four armed personnel who can fire sitting from inside.

