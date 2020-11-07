Jammu martyrs of 1947 remembered

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Senior Vice Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Nisar Ahmed has said that the martyrs of Jammu had laid down their lives for a great cause and their unprecedented sacrifices will not be forgotten.

Nisar Ahmed addressing a function in Srinagar to pay homage to the martyrs of Jammu said that the heartbreaking genocide of the Muslims of Jammu in 1947 was one of the biggest tragedies in the world in which lakhs of Muslims were killed.

He deplored that a well-engineered plan had been launched to strengthen the Hindutva ideology by converting the Muslim majority into a minority. The Indian move of August 05, 2019 is a continuation of the same heinous plan, he added.

He appealed to the international community to take cognizance of India’s nefarious intentions towards the Kashmiris and force New Delhi to stop its brutalities in the occupied territory.

He said that urgent steps were needed for peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the South Asian region.

