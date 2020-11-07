Jammu massacre most brutal incident of human history: JKPL

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that slaughtering lakhs of Muslims jointly by Dogra forces, Indian army and communal forces was a most brutal incident of human history.

The JKPL Chief Organizer, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, in a meeting in Bemina, Srinagar, said that all the areas of Jammu witnessed the ugliest carnage and all streets and fields of Jammu were flooded with blood and flesh of Muslims.

He paid rich tributes to Jammu martyrs of November 1947 and said that under a deep and well-hatched conspiracy lacs of Muslims were martyred. He said that the sacrifices of the Jammu martyrs would not go waste but would definitely bring fruit. Greater unity is needed to take the Kashmir liberation movement to its logical conclusion, he added.

Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan urged the United Nations to force India to withdraw its troops from IIOJK, repeal all black laws and release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

