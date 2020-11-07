JKPM pays homage to Jammu martyrs

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, at a function organized in Jammu paid glowing tributes to the Jammu martyrs of 1947.

Speaking on the occasion, APHC leader and JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem said that hundreds of thousands of Muslim across the Jammu region were killed by the forces of Dogra Maharaja, Indian Army and Hindu extremists in November 1947 while they were migrating to Pakistan. He said this was one of the worst examples of ethnic cleansing in the human history. He said more than five hundred thousand Muslim of Jammu and its adjoining districts were either killed in cold blood or driven out of their homes by the communal elements. He said massacre of the Jammu Muslims was a blot on the face of human civilization.

Mir Shahid Saleem said that today communal forces had again started questioning the presence of Muslims in Jammu city. He said incidents of the past several years reveal that a deep rooted hate campaign is being run by the communal forces against the Muslims.

The JKPM Chairman pointed out that these communal forces have succeeded in building a false narrative against the Muslims describing them land grabbers as part of the conspiracy to change the demography of IIOJK. “We should look into the past how Muslims were subjected to an ethnic cleansing in 1947,” he said.

He added that the best tribute to the martyrs of 1947 was to take the ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination to its logical conclusion.

