Khan Sopori concerned over Kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees and the prolongation of their illegal and inhumane detention.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the cruel and ruthless policies were purely vindictive, under which political leaders and youth were being detained in the jails of India and the territory.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associates Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sufi in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail. He said that it was the worst kind of political victimization that the women were being kept out of the valley despite their illness.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails. He deplored that proper medical facilities were not being provided to the Hurriyat leaders in jails. He said that prolonging of their illegal detention could not suppress their spirit of freedom.

Hurriyat leader said that the freedom-loving people Hurriyat leaders were repeatedly detained under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), despite their release orders by the courts. Although it has been declared an illegal law by international human rights organizations but it is still being used indiscriminately in IIOJK, he added.

He also expressed grave concern over the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Pir Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Raja Merajuddin, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and Farooq Ahmed Dar. He said that the authorities of Tihar jail were treating them inhumanely which was condemnable.

Khan Sopori also paid tributes to the three Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Pampore area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

