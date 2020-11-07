PAGD, Congress announce to contest DDCs elections in IIOJK

Jammu, November 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in its maiden meeting in Jammu division, today, decided to contest the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections unitedly in the territory.

The PAGD, soon after holding the meeting in Jammu, addressed media persons wherein the alliance spokesperson, Sajad Ghani Lone announced that the leadership has decided to contest the upcoming polls in the territory unitedly.

Sajad Ghani Lone, who was accompanied by other PAGD leaders, said that all the modalities and new administrative rules would be looked into and the alliance President, Farooq Abdullah, would declare the names of contestants on his own.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) also announced that it would contest the District Development council (DDC) polls, to be held on December 01.

The JKPCC President, G A Mir, while talking to the media persons in Jammu said, after consultation with all the party leaders from different districts, they have decided to contest the upcoming DDC polls. He said Congress has never stayed away from the poling process.

Mir further said the BJP has followed anti-people policies in Kashmir in past years and people are ready to teach BJP a lesson.

