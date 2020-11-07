Samad Inqilabi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Srinagar, November 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has paid glowing tributes to the three Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district.

The youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Pampore area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for a great cause and their sacrifices would bring positive results.

He also reminded the incumbent Indian government of the promise made by Indian leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru at Lal Chowk in Srinagar and in the Indian Parliament that the people of Kashmir would be given their right to self-determination.

