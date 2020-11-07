TeK organizes conference in London to remember Jammu martyrs

London, Nov 07 (KMS): The Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, organized Jammu Martyrs Day Conference in London to remember the martyrs of Jammu and to carry their mission till the freedom of Kashmir.

The President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Fahim Kayani chaired the conference while Rehana Ali, Information Secretary of the TeK, UK, moderated it.

The guest speakers included Abdul Rashid Turabi MLA, ex Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Altaf Ahmed Butt, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Lord Qurban Hussain, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, MNA, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Muhammad Ghalib, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Europe, Shaista Safi, a Kashmir lobbyist, and Muhammad Umar, a human rights activist.

Abdul Rasheed Turabi on the occasion said, global colonialism is laying a web of conspiracies against Muslims and Islam. He said the US-Israel-India alliance is a deep conspiracy against the Muslim Ummah. Muslims should unite and thwart these conspiracies of anti-Islamic forces, he added.

He said India wants to achieve its nefarious goals by changing the Muslim majority status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

He maintained the ongoing liberation movement in IIOJK is a movement for the right to self-determination. Kashmiri people are fighting for their rights. India wants to suppress the movement by force, he deplored.

Abdul Rasheed Turabi added that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion. He said the steps taken by India are a conspiracy to end the liberation movement in Kashmir but India would never succeed in its sinister designs.

Altaf Ahmed Butt addressing the conference said, the historic struggle and sacrifices for the freedom and right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people are part of history. “The Kashmiri people are fighting for the integrity of Pakistan and the completion of Pakistan. It is the responsibility of base camp to guide the Diaspora to work efficiently and effectively as being carried by Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK under the leadership of Fahim Kayani,” he added.

He said after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, fascist Modi is using notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) to harass and arrest the Hurriyat leaders, charity organizations and NGOs. These tactics are being used to suppress Kashmiris and to refrain them from the demand for freedom from India as per the resolutions of the United Nations, he added.

Addressing the conference, Lord Qurban said the international community must end its double standard and give the Kashmiris their birthright, which India has usurped. The dream of peace in the South Asian region cannot be embraced unless Kashmiris are given the right to self-determination, he maintained.

Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, MNA, and Member of Kashmir Parliamentary Committee, on the occasion said that 6th November 1947 was the darkest day in the history of Kashmir when more than 300,000 people including children and women were killed.

President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK, Fahim Kayani thanked all the participants and called for a proper roadmap from the base camp regarding Kashmir, which will act as a guide for the groups and organizations working for Kashmir cause internationally.

Syed Fiaz Naqshbandi addressing the conference said Kashmiri people have sacrificed their lives, property, honour and dignity in every possible way. He said the Kashmir will continue their struggle till the last Indian soldier leaves IIOJK and achieves the right to self-determination.

