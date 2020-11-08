AJK president, British MPs show solidarity with Altaf Butt

London, Muzaffarabad 08 November (KMS): President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and British parliamentarians expressed solidarity with Altaf Ahmed Butt and his family over raids by an Indian probe agency on residences of his brothers’ residences in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

On 29th October, Indian so-called National Intelligence Agency raided the houses of Hurriyat leader Zafar Akbar Butt and his other brothers Ghulam Akbar Butt, Bilal Butt, and Fayyaz Ahmed Butt.

President Sardar Masood Khan while showing solidarity with Altaf Ahmed Butt and his family in his video message said that Altaf Butt is strong Voice for the rights to self-determination to Kashmiris. He added that to muzzle his voice, Indian occupational forces were resorted to the persecution of his family living in IIOJ&K.

Andrew Gwynne MP, while showing Solidarity with Altaf Butt said that his family members were being intimidated for speaking about the Indian atrocities.

MP Jess Phillips, former MEP Phil Benion and MP Kate Hollern also expressed solidarity with Altaf Ahmed Butt.

