Indian troops conduct CASOs in IIOJK villages

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have launched cordon and search operations in two villages of Shopian district.

Joint teams of Indian army, CRPF and police cordoned Khasipora and Batapora areas of the district and started carrying out door to door searches.

“The operations were launched after the forces received inputs about the presence of militants in these areas,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, unidentified men lobbed a grenade on a police post in south Kashmir’s Islamabad town. A police official said the grenade was lobbed towards a police post in General Bus Stand. “The grenade missed the target and exploded outside,” he said.

