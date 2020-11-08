Archive: Current Month

3 youth martyred, officer among 4 Indian Army personnel killed in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Machil area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), R Muthu Krishnan while talking to the media claimed that the youth were killed during a clash with the troops.

There are reports that an Indian Army officer, two soldiers and a BSF trooper were killed in an attack in the same area. The slain officer was identified as Lieutenant  Aujla.


