Kashmiris’ desire to unite with Pakistan always disregarded: Fakhar Imam

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, November 08 (KMS): Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam has said that Kashmiri people, craving to unite with Pakistan, have always been disregarded by successive Indian governments.

Syed Fakhar Imam in a media interview in Islamabad said, only demand of Kashmiris is to get right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

He appreciated courage and motivation of brave Kashmiris, who despite use of pallet guns and cluster bombs by Indian forces against them, are struggling for their inalienable birthright.

He further said, Indian government wants to change the demography of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by settling Indians, but it will never be easy for the fascist government to do it.


