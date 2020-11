Srinagar, November 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar saw season’s coldest night so far, recording temperature at (-) 0.9 degrees Celsius.

Ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Pahalgam in south Kashmir have also recorded sub-zero temperatures for the last few days.

Meanwhile, the Met Department predicted a two-day wet spell from November 13 evening till November 15. “There is possibility of rains and snowfall during this period,” MeT officials said.

