US new President should play role for Kashmir settlement: Ali Raza Syed

Brussels, November 08 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed has said, suitable settlement of Kashmir dispute is essential for peace and development in South Asia and newly elected US President, Joe Bidden should play significant role in this regard.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels, while felicitating newly elected President of the US Joe Bidden, said, “We congratulate you on your historical victory as president-elect of the United States.”

He said, the new American President should use his good offices and influence for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute. He urged the US President-elect not to ignore security issue in South Asia especially the Kashmir dispute because this issue is essentially related to peace of the whole region.

The KCEU Chairman said, the Kashmiris are struggling for their right to self-determination, which was promised by India and has been mentioned in the UN resolutions on Kashmir. There should be a plebiscite under the supervision of United Nations in Jammu and Kashmir to decide the political fate of the disputed territory, he added.

Recalling upon new US President-elect for his influential role on Kashmir, Ali Raza Syed said, people of Kashmir have a lot of expectations from Joe Biden who had already emphasized over the restoration of rights of the people of Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...