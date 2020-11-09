A prisoner died in police custody in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a civilian died in police custody, in Islamabad district.

The detained youth Shahzad Ahmad was in custody since one year. He died in the police custody in Mattan jail, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, people took to streets against the anti-people policies of Modi-led Indian establishment, at Fruit Mandi in Sopore. The protesters said that Indian government was playing with their business by closing Srinagar-Jammu highway for public transport since long time. They said that their apple crop was bound to parish due to the closure of the highway.

Meanwhile, an Indian army major was found dead in its camp in Rajouri, today.

