Biden, Harris asked to keep kashmir dispute on top agenda

London, November 09 (KMS): The leadership of Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) has called upon US President elect Joe Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris to keep the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in their priority agenda.

Reminding Mr Biden of his advice to India “…take all necessary steps to restore rights of all the people of Jammu and Kashmir” during his election campaign, OKC leaders Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister A Majeed Tramboo forwarded a congratulatory letter to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris upon their resounding victory in the US Presidential election.

The two Kashmiri scholars emphasized that Madam Harris generated enormous hope among Kashmiris when she declared – “We’ve to remind Kashmiris that they’re not alone in the world”.

The OKC leadership further elaborated that the gross human rights violations were being perpetrated by Indian troops in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in terms of extrajudicial killings particularly with pellet-shot guns, torture, molestation and gang rapes, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detentions.

“OKC wishes to recall that the fascist Modi, Prime Minister of India, breaking all the diplomatic norms, launched President Trump’s election campaign at the Texas “Howdy Modi” event by introducing the slogan – “THIS ELECTION – TRUMP IS TRIUMPHANT; Abi Ki Bar – Trump Ki Sarkar”, the statement said.

