Biden ’s deeper engagement sought for Kashmir settlement

Islamabad, November 09 (KMS): Acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) Mehmood Ahmed Saghar while greeting the US President elect, Joe Biden on his historic win, has expressed hope that he will play his pivotal role in seeking a peaceful settlement of the long-pending Kashmir dispute.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Monday, the DFP leader while referring to America’s longstanding position on Kashmir, said, “The people of Kashmir hope that the US under the dynamic leadership of President Joe Biden will persuade India to restore fundamental freedoms in Kashmir”.

Given the volatile situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir Saghar said it was high time that the US president-elect should take effective cognizance of the situation in the held territory and use his influence upon Indian government to address the issue in its historic perspective.

Stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute he said that peace and stability in South Asia was inescapably linked to a just and amicable settlement of Kashmir conflict on the basis of the universally accepted principle of right to self-determination.

Appreciating president Biden’s recent statement in which he had emphasized the restoration of fundamental freedoms of Kashmiri people, Saghar sought the US president’s deeper engagement in resolving the deadly conflict that has been cause and consequence of rights violations in the region.

Meanwhile, the DFP spokesman in a separate statement condemned the stepped-up human rights violations and killing of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian forces. The spokesman paid rich tributes to youth who were killed by occupation forces during a crackdown in Machil area of Kupwara.

