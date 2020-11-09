Biden urged to persuade India to resolve Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, November 09 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi has urged US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris to impress upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a letter addressed to Biden and Harris said, “The people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir hope that the United States under your dynamic leadership will persuade the Indian government to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and to restore Kashmiris’ fundamental freedoms.

He said that the Kashmiris had been subjected to systematic repression by Indian forces”

“We hope that that the Presidential elections in the world’s oldest democracy will surely strengthen the democratic aspirations of the people across the globe. The people around the world expect your precious contribution towards the resolution of conflicts in a just manner,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...