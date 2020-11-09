Drive launched to seek details of Muslim families in Jammu

Jammu, November 09 (KMS) (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police launched a door-to-door campaign to collect details of family members in pre-dominantly Muslim-inhabited areas of the Jammu region.

Residents of Bhatindi and Sunjwan areas of the region complained that police personnel were asking for unnecessary details in the name of so-called verification exercise. IGP, Jammu Mukesh Singh, in a video message on social media, admitted that the police personnel are “asking for more data than that is required”.

He further said that police had circulated two forms in the areas — one for tenants and the other concerning "house-owner verification".

Sheikh Shakeel, a senior advocate, said collecting details of tenants is understandable but objected to the collection of details of family members. He asked how the details, which are already with the government in one form or another, will not land in the wrong hands.

A resident of Bhatindi questioned the door-to-door exercise.

