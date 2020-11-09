IIOJK authorities prohibit HCBA from holding elections

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have prohibited the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) from holding any elections till it clarifies its position on terming Kashmir a disputed territory.

The authorities issued three notices to the High Court Bar Association of the territory asking it to explain the constitution of the bar which terms Kashmir a disputed area. The authorities also imposed prohibitory orders in premises of the district court complex in Srinagar. The notices were issued by Srinagar District Magistrate, Shahid Iqbal Choudhury.

Citing IIOJK Bar’s constitution, which states among its objectives “to find ways and means, take steps, for resolving the issues concerning the public at large including larger issue of peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute”, the notice issued by the deputy commissioner said, “You are required to explain your position on the subject since its not in consonance with the Constitution of India whereby Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and not a dispute, and also in conflict with The Advocates Act of 1961…”.

The HCBA has also been asked to submit a certificate issued by the competent authority, its Article of Association, its registered office, executive body and validity of registration among other details.

The district magistrate also imposed section 144 in the premises of the district court complex in Srinagar.

