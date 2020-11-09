India has to return everything snatched from us: Mehbooba

Jammu, November 09 (KMS): The President of Peoples Democratic Party and former puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has said that they want Article 370 back in the territory and added that the BJP will have to return everything snatched from the Kashmiri people.

Mehbooba Mufti talking to media persons at her party office in Jammu said that Article 370 and other provisions of special status of Kashmir were not meant for Muslims of Kashmir alone but were for the entire territory and were indeed brought by Maharaja Rule to save the Dogra culture.

“The darkness that started here after August 5, 2019 has engulfed Jammu also and people here are too much worried with the sequence of events,” she further said.

To a question, Mehbooba said the present government is following an iron-fist policy and whosoever speaks against them is being pushed to jail. “It is only because of such highhandedness of the Indian government that youth in Kashmir is preferring to hold gun rather than going in jail forcibly,” she added.

To another question related to her controversial remarks over holding Indian flag, Mehbooba Mufti said, she took oath of both Jammu and Kashmir’s constitution and constitution of India and will hold both flags together.

She further suggested Government of India to learn from foreign policy adopted by former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and to restore normalcy on borders with Pakistan where innocent people are drying due to firing.

“I reiterate the slogan of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for opening of more and more border routes on Indo-Pak borders,” she said while giving reference of late Mufti’s statement for unification of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Azad Kashmir besides solution of Kashmir dispute.”

Like this: Like Loading...