More land grabbed for Indian forces in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS) (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in order to speed up the process of demographic change, the Modi-led fascist Indian government has identified at many places more land for establishment of camps and colonies for its forces and government employees.

Revenue officials have marked over 500 kanals of land just in Chitterhama and Khimber highlands of Srinagar for CRPF personnel. The locals told media that the forcibly snatched land was comprised of meadows and pastures, which was meant for grazing of their animals.

The Indian paramilitary military wants to establish such colonies at 20 places in all districts of Kashmir valley and nine in the Jammu region. After the fresh amendments to the land laws, Indian Army and its paramilitary forces can grab any land by simply marking it as “strategic”. Then the Deputy Commissioner of the relevant district is bound to allot it to the forces. The Modi government also confirmed that work for the construction of 6,000 flats for the ‘migrant’ government employees, recruited under the so-called PM’s package, was in progress in the territory.

“Revenue officials in Chitterhama and Khimber highlands of Srinagar have identified over 500 kanals of land for CRPF personnel. They want to hand it over to them without any further delay,” said Ghulam Muhammad Ganai of Khimber. Ganai said that it was their land, now the Indian government wants to take it back.

Senior officials of the revenue department, who did not want to be named, said that the CRPF establishment has sought land in entire Jammu and Kashmir for establishment of permanent camps for their forces as they have been deployed here and need to build better infrastructure for their troops.

Reports from Delhi said that a meeting was held in the Indian Home Ministry wherein Doval and the Indian administration in IIOJK was asked to identify and transfer land to CRPF as soon as possible for the establishment of Battalion Camping Sites or BCSs in both regions of the territory. The Indian paramilitary establishment wants to establish such locations at 20 places in all the districts of Kashmir and have requested for nine locations in the Jammu region.

A senior official said that in the battalion headquarters, the CRPF has the proposal to provide family accommodation or holiday homes for their forces’ families.

With the latest amendments to the land laws, CRPF, BSF and other paramilitary forces do not need to go through a process of sending requests to the administration as they can acquire the land with the simple procedure of identifying it as “strategic” and get is possession from the Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned. Even the army can identify any land as “strategic” and get it transferred to them.

