Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different areas of north and south Kashmir.

The troops sealed all entry and exit points in Bomai area of Sopore and launched the operation. The house-to-house search operations were going on till last reports came in.

The troops also conducted search operations in several areas of Kupwara, Baramulla, Pulwama and Kulgam districts.

