‘Iqabal always supported kashmir freedom struggle’

Islamabad, November 09, (KMS): Imtiaz Wani, Vice Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, has said that the Kashmiri people are continuing their struggle for freedom from Indian subjugation as per teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad, paying homage to the thinker of Islam, and the poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal, said that Iqbal was such a brilliant personality of Asia that the Muslims would always be proud of him. He said that it was a matter of pride for us that Allama Iqbal belonged to the land of Kashmir.

He said that Allama Iqbal always supported the struggle of Kashmiri Muslims against the Dogra rule and through his poetry and thoughts he continued to pump new life to Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom. He said it was a miracle of Allama Iqbal’s words and teachings that the Kashmiri people passed a historic resolution to join Pakistan at a time when Pakistan was still in the existence phase.

