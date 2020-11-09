Modi regime building 6000 flats for ‘migrant’ employees in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi-led fascist Indian government has confirmed that work is in progress for the construction of 6,000 flats for the ‘migrant’ government employees, recruited under the so-called PM’s package in the territory.

Responding to reports in some sections of media about construction of 1680 flats as transit accommodation for the above-mentioned employees, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction said that apart from only 1620 flats for which land is being identified, work is at various stages for construction of 4380 more flats.

The 1680 flats being mentioned in reports are part of the 4380 flats for which all procedures have been completed and administrative approval has been accorded, it said.

Like this: Like Loading...