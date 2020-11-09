Political, religious & civil bodies reject Indian moves in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad, November 09 (KMS): An important meeting of various political and religious parties and civil society organizations was held in Muzaffarabad, today, against the worst kind of atrocities and human rights violations by Indian troops on innocent Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participant of the meeting rejected all unilateral measures taken by the Indian government in IIOJK, calling them a violation of the UN Charter and basic human rights. It was said in the meeting that only people of IIOJK reserve the right to decide their political future. The meeting also discussed malicious measures taken by the Indian rulers such as division of Kashmir into union territories, planned attacks on the Muslim identity of the territory and issuance of domicile to Indian citizens.

The participants of the meeting, declaring all these measure as anti-human, said that the Kashmiri people would resist the fascist tactics in every possible way. They described the ongoing massacre of Kashmiri youth, arrests, Indian attacks on homes and the economy as open terrorism and urged the international human rights organizations to raise their voices.

The participants of the meeting decided that a protest sit-in would be held on November 19 at Lal Chowk in Muzaffarabad to raise a demand for a referendum to determine the political future of Kashmir and a ‘Right to Self-Determination Rally’ would also be taken out.

The meeting urged the government of Pakistan to further intensify its efforts at the political and diplomatic level to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris aspirations and expose Indian terrorism to the world.

The meeting was attended by Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Aqeel-ur-Rehman, Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, PPP leaders, Prof Maulana Abdul Aziz Alvi and Shaukat Javed Mir, President of Seerat Mustafa Committee, Atiq-ur-Rehman Danish, Qari Abdul Majid, Maulana Zahid-ul-Islam, Raja Muhammad Zaheer Khan, Sajjad Anwar Abbasi, Javed Ahmad Mughal, Hafiz Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Syed Yasir Naqvi, Abu Saria Zafar and others participated the meeting.

