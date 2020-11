Islamabad, November 10 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while greeting the US President-elect Joe Biden has expressed the hope that the United States will play an active role to get the massacre of Kashmiri people stopped.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan and the Kashmiri people would welcome mediation by the United States or any other country for the settlement of Kashmir issue provided this mediation is supervised by the United Nations.

