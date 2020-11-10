Continued house arrest of Al-Moosvi denounced

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian has strongly denounced the continued house arrest of its President and senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi.

A spokesman of Anjuman Shari Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi was recently released after 14 months of continued house arrest on court orders. However, he said, the party President is not allowed to lead any religious program or Friday prayers.

Agha Al-Moosvi is barred from leaving the house whenever he intends to perform his religious obligation of offering Juma prayers at the Central Imambargah in Badgam or to attend any religious ceremony, he said.

The spokesman said that the organization had approached the High Court of IIOJK in October against the continued house arrest of Agha Al-Moosvi where district police officials in Badgam had stated that he was not under house arrest and had not participated in any religious programme. After that Agha Al-Moosvi left home for the first time after 14 months and led Friday prayers at Imambargah Badgam, he said.

The spokesman said that the party President carried out his official duties and addressed religious gatherings in some areas but a few days later he was arrested by the police. It was further informed to the party that he can neither lead the Friday prayers nor can attend any religious gathering, he said.

The spokesman strongly condemned the irrational and unjustified action of the police and termed it as the worst political vendetta. He said that such jokes and lies made by senior police officials with the apex court were regrettable.

