IIOJK HCBA forced to defer elections

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) deferred its internal elections that were scheduled to be held today.

The development comes following a notice issued to the HCBA by the territory’s admin wherein it was asked to clarify its stand whether it sees Kashmir as a dispute or an integral part of India. In this regard, the Bar said, “We deliberated upon the notice of Government and a unanimous decision came to fore for deferment of elections,” adding no new date for the polls have been fixed yet.

This is the first time in the two decades that the HCBA has been asked to explain its position vis-a-vis Kashmir.

It is to mention here that the occupation authorities issued three notices to the High Court Bar Association of the territory asking it to explain the constitution of the bar which terms Kashmir a disputed territory. The authorities also imposed prohibitory orders in premises of the district court complex in Srinagar. The notices were issued by Srinagar District Magistrate, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry.

