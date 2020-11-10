India behind loss of precious lives in IIOJK: Khan Sopori

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has paid rich tributes to the two youth, martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, today, saying that Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives for freedom from Indian subjugation۔

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterated that the Kashmiris would continue the martyrs’ missions till achievement of the freedom goal. He said that Indian stubbornness was claiming precious human lives in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The entire responsibility for the loss of lives lies with the Indian rulers who instead of respecting the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people persist in their stubbornness and want to continue their occupation of the territory by force,” he added.

The Hurriyat leader said that Kashmiris had launched a peaceful movement against the forcible occupation of India and they were struggling for the restoration of their rights in a democratic manner but India never allowed the political movement to flourish in the territory.

Khan Sopori advised India to pave the way for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective as New Delhi’s stubbornness cannot change the reality of the Kashmir dispute.

