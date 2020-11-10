India wants to make Kashmiris strangers in own homeland: TWI

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has said that Modi led fascist Indian government is working on a wicked plan to deprive the Kashmiris of their land making them strangers in their own homeland.

Khadim Hussain, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, in a statement issued in Srinagar, appealed to the Kashmiri people to thwart India’s nefarious designs with unity. “After the unilateral and illegal move to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, India has now started a never-ending game of enforcing colonial style laws in IIOJK,” the statement added.

He said that Indian Home Ministry had recently amended the land laws to pave the way for Indian Hindus to acquire land in the occupied territory.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat chairman said that hundreds of kanals of land had recently been allotted to the Indian forces for setting up more camps and colonies in Srinagar and other parts of the territory.

Apart from this, Khadim Hussain said, the Roshni Act, which was enacted in 2001 with regard to land ownership rights, was also repealed and thousands of Kashmiris were being deprived of land ownership rights, particularly in Jammu. He said that the promulgation of news laws was meant to affect the Muslims majority status of Jammu and Kashmir.

