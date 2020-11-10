Archive: Current Month

November 2020
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Archives

Indian troops committing crimes against humanity in IIOJK: AJK President

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, November 10 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that crimes against humanity are being committed by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing International Kashmir Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the  people of (IIOJK) have been deprived of all their rights by India. He said their land is being snatched from them. He regretted that millions of Hindus are being implanted in the occupied territory to change its demographic composition.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: