Indian troops committing crimes against humanity in IIOJK: AJK President

Islamabad, November 10 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that crimes against humanity are being committed by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing International Kashmir Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the people of (IIOJK) have been deprived of all their rights by India. He said their land is being snatched from them. He regretted that millions of Hindus are being implanted in the occupied territory to change its demographic composition.

