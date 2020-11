Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched violent cordon and search operation in Shopian district, today.

The troops during a cordon and search operation opened fire on a residential house in Kutpora area of the district.

An official told media men that during a joint cordon and search operation, triggering an encounter. The exchange of fire is going on.

Indian authorities suspended internet services in Shopian and Kulgam districts.

