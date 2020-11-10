Indian troops martyr two youth in Shopian

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Kutpora area of the district.

An official told media that the youth were killed during an encounter triggered during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police. The exchange of fire continued till filing of the report.

Indian authorities suspended internet service in Shopian and Kulgam districts.

Like this: Like Loading...