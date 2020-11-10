JKLF condemns IIOJK authorities for intimidating HCBA members

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has strongly condemned the occupation authorities for intimidating the Kashmir High Court Bar Association (HCBA) office bearers and members.

The JKLF Acting Chairman, Abdul Hameed Butt, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that intimidating the lawyers, imposing section 144 in court premises and unlawful intervention into the affairs of HCBA was a clear example of highhandedness of occupation authorities.

He termed these actions as undemocratic and immoral saying that Jammu and Kashmir is a UN recognized disputed territory and the same world body has given a roadmap as well for its resolution. The lawyers who are the upholders of law cannot be intimidated and subjugated by the dent of force for upholding a genuine and lawful opinion, he added.

Abdul Hameed Butt said the IIOJK lawyers community follows the law that represents the genuine aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that no unlawful act can stop a person to follow a lawful act. He further lauded the Kashmiri lawyers for their role they have played so far in the ongoing freedom struggle and paid tributes to dozens of lawyers including Advocate Jaleel Andrabi who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause.

Meanwhile, the JKLF spokesman in a statement paid rich tributes to Shariq A Bakhshi on his martyrdom day today. He said that Shariq was one of the brave sons of soil who embraced martyrdom at a tender age for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation. He said that Shariq belonged to a family that has rendered enormous sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and thus he had inherited bravery from his mother’s lap. The JKLF prayed for all Kashmiri martyrs who have rendered their lives for the freedom of their homeland from Indian yoke.

